Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.16 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $183.15.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

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