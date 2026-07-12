Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL is IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P.'s Largest Position

IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. lessened its stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,003,674 shares of the company's stock after selling 961,985 shares during the quarter. Circle Internet Group makes up approximately 98.9% of IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. owned 3.65% of Circle Internet Group worth $859,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

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Circle Internet Group Price Performance

NYSE CRCL traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 36,658,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,339,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $262.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion and a PE ratio of -20.74.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Circle Internet Group

Key Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Article Title

Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Positive Sentiment: Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue.

Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Article Title

Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious after prior reports flagged Circle as potentially overvalued and sensitive to rate expectations, which could limit how far the stock can run. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,703,957.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 725,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,331,845.20. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 1,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $76,893.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 85,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,092.40. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,527 shares of company stock valued at $158,177,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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