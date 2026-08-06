Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,512 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the quarter. Amundi's holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Circle Internet Group by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1,186.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,251 shares of the company's stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $2,977,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $120,171.90. This represents a 96.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 3,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $203,629.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,254,317.36. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,946,433 shares of company stock worth $152,559,604. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Circle Internet Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $62.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Circle Internet Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Key Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle reported second-quarter revenue and reserve income of approximately $701 million , up about 6.6% year over year. USDC circulation grew 19% to roughly $73.3 billion, while on-chain transaction volume surged 151% to approximately $14.8 trillion, supporting the long-term growth case. Circle's quarterly revenue rises as stablecoin circulation accelerates

Circle reported second-quarter revenue and reserve income of approximately , up about 6.6% year over year. USDC circulation grew 19% to roughly $73.3 billion, while on-chain transaction volume surged 151% to approximately $14.8 trillion, supporting the long-term growth case. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted potential new markets for USDC, including artificial-intelligence payment agents and autonomous software. Circle is also preparing the Arc enterprise blockchain, scheduled for a public launch on September 16, with major financial institutions such as BlackRock, Visa, Mastercard and the DTCC involved as validators or partners. Circle Wants AI Payments to Create an Entirely New Stablecoin Market

Management highlighted potential new markets for USDC, including artificial-intelligence payment agents and autonomous software. Circle is also preparing the Arc enterprise blockchain, scheduled for a public launch on September 16, with major financial institutions such as BlackRock, Visa, Mastercard and the DTCC involved as validators or partners. Positive Sentiment: Circle’s national trust bank approval from the OCC, together with its New York trust charter, may strengthen regulatory credibility and make USDC more attractive to banks, asset managers and other institutional users. Circle Granted Trust Charter

Circle’s national trust bank approval from the OCC, together with its New York trust charter, may strengthen regulatory credibility and make USDC more attractive to banks, asset managers and other institutional users. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.18. That exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.16 but fell short of the broader analyst estimate of $0.26, illustrating why the earnings reaction is mixed. Circle Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Quarterly EPS was $0.18. That exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.16 but fell short of the broader analyst estimate of $0.26, illustrating why the earnings reaction is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: increased spending on Agent Stack and Arc contributed to margin compression, while weaker reserve yields and higher expenses could limit earnings growth despite strong USDC usage. Circle Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Profitability remains a concern: increased spending on Agent Stack and Arc contributed to margin compression, while weaker reserve yields and higher expenses could limit earnings growth despite strong USDC usage. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst disagreement remain headwinds. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares to Equal Weight with a $38 target, while the overall analyst consensus is Hold. Recent insider sales, including a director’s 50,000-share sale, add caution, although the trades were conducted under pre-arranged plans.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $189.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Further Reading

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