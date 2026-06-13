Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $250.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 367,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $465,888.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,107. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,014,018. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here