Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,251 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $46,165,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $238,818,000 after buying an additional 997,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,587 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Cisco Systems News

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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