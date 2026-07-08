Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,129 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

More Cisco Systems News

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $440.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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