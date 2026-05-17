Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $118.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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