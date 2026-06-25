Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,763 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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