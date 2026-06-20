Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 612,201 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $471.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Article Title

Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Article Title

Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Article Title

A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a bearish signal but can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Argus raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. CICC Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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