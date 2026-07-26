Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,176,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 231,011 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $246,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Argus increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here