Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. Optas LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Cisco to Strong Buy , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Cisco to , signaling improving earnings expectations and stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected $9 billion in AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Cisco as a potential AI infrastructure winner, citing record quarterly revenue, raised full-year guidance, and expected from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Article Title

Analyst coverage from Zacks also placed Cisco among the blue-chip names to watch for the second half of 2026, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive-growth stock. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco partnered with College Board to launch AP Cybersecurity and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Cisco partnered with College Board to launch and expand career-connected learning, a positive long-term brand and talent-development move but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Article Title

Market coverage noted the stock’s recent move lower, but the broader catalyst discussion suggests investors are weighing the pullback against stronger fundamentals and upgrade-driven optimism. Negative Sentiment: One article referenced past Cisco performance during the Dot-Com era as a cautionary comparison, which may temper enthusiasm for some growth-focused investors, though it is not a new fundamental concern. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $444.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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