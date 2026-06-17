Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,410 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,224. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.90.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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