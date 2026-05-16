Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Holdings Lowered by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,950 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.55.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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