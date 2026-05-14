Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,609 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.6%

CSCO stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.29.

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Key Cisco Systems News

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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