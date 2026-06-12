Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 236.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock worth $3,954,307,000 after purchasing an additional 846,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup is rolling out tokenized depositary receipts for private-company shares, a move that could broaden access to private markets and create a new growth avenue for the bank. Article title

Citigroup is rolling out tokenized depositary receipts for private-company shares, a move that could broaden access to private markets and create a new growth avenue for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Citi hired Ryan Beaupré as a managing director in its consumer and retail investment banking group, signaling continued effort to expand the franchise and deepen client coverage. Article title

Reuters reported that Citi hired Ryan Beaupré as a managing director in its consumer and retail investment banking group, signaling continued effort to expand the franchise and deepen client coverage. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth continue to support the stock, with Q1 EPS and revenue both topping expectations and underscoring improving operating momentum. Article title

Citigroup’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth continue to support the stock, with Q1 EPS and revenue both topping expectations and underscoring improving operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump publicly praised Citigroup and CEO Jane Fraser for M&A advisory work, which helped sentiment, but some reports noted the ranking was overstated, limiting the fundamental impact. Article title

President Trump publicly praised Citigroup and CEO Jane Fraser for M&A advisory work, which helped sentiment, but some reports noted the ranking was overstated, limiting the fundamental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to Citigroup’s turnaround progress, solid trading conditions, and a constructive investment banking outlook, which supports the stock but is largely a continuation of existing optimism. Article title

Citigroup Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $117.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

View Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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