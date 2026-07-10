Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $238.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and The Siam Commercial Bank launched 24/7 USD Clearing with Citi Token Services, expanding its cross-border payments capabilities and showcasing digital innovation. Article Title

Citi and The Siam Commercial Bank launched 24/7 USD Clearing with Citi Token Services, expanding its cross-border payments capabilities and showcasing digital innovation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators remain constructive on Citigroup, with coverage highlighting it as a top pick and noting higher price targets ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators remain constructive on Citigroup, with coverage highlighting it as a top pick and noting higher price targets ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent bank-sector commentary pointed to Citigroup as a standout performer in the diversified banks group, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings momentum. Article Title

Recent bank-sector commentary pointed to Citigroup as a standout performer in the diversified banks group, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts published previews of Citigroup’s Q2 results, focusing on estimates for revenue, EPS, and other operating metrics ahead of the report. Article Title

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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