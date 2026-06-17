Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 292,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,149,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

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More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%

Citigroup stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $143.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

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