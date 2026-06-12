Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Holdings Lifted by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,157 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 663,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 341,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 3.4%

Citigroup stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $235.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $138.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here