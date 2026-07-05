Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Position Decreased by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,036,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,990,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,954,307,000 after purchasing an additional 846,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup remains in focus heading into the next bank earnings cycle, with analysts noting that expectations for the financial sector have been steadily improving and that large banks like Citi will help kick off reporting later this month. This keeps attention on whether Citi can extend its recent earnings momentum. Article Title

Citigroup remains in focus heading into the next bank earnings cycle, with analysts noting that expectations for the financial sector have been steadily improving and that large banks like Citi will help kick off reporting later this month. This keeps attention on whether Citi can extend its recent earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup recently announced a leadership addition in wealth management, appointing Michael Yannell to lead hedge funds within its alternatives platform. The move suggests Citi is expanding higher-fee wealth offerings to meet client demand, which may support revenue growth. Article Title

Citigroup recently announced a leadership addition in wealth management, appointing Michael Yannell to lead hedge funds within its alternatives platform. The move suggests Citi is expanding higher-fee wealth offerings to meet client demand, which may support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Citi also made news for trimming its bitcoin and ether price targets, reflecting a more cautious stance on crypto demand and delayed US regulation. This is more of a sentiment call on digital assets than a direct catalyst for Citigroup shares. Article Title

Citi also made news for trimming its bitcoin and ether price targets, reflecting a more cautious stance on crypto demand and delayed US regulation. This is more of a sentiment call on digital assets than a direct catalyst for Citigroup shares. Negative Sentiment: Citi warned that oil could slump to $60 a barrel as Middle East supply fears fade, which reinforces a more bearish macro view from the bank’s research team. While not directly tied to Citi’s core earnings, the call can weigh on market sentiment around its commodity and trading outlook. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.62.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $139.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.48 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.88.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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