Citizens Business Bank Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Citizens Business Bank cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,617 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.2% of Citizens Business Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Citizens Business Bank's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, President Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Article Title

NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in.

Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares.

Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA is also facing renewed competitive noise, including AMD’s push with Anthropic and a wave of articles questioning whether large AI spending could eventually favor other chip and memory suppliers, which may temper enthusiasm for NVDA in the short term. Article Title

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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