Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 119,343 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,009 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 119,343 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Netflix were worth $27,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,556,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,956. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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