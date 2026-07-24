Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,306 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $139,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here