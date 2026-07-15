Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 13,485 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in General Motors were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in General Motors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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