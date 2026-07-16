Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 7,980 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $346.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.98. The firm has a market cap of $929.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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