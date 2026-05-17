Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,880 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

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