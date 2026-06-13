Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,102 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 255,014 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $53,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average is $177.93. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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