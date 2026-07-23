Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 149,979 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 94,326.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,138 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 149,979 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Reuters article on OTTAVA approval

The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Medical Device Network article on OTTAVA launch plans

Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Positive Sentiment: J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance dividend article

J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, but the court did not dismiss the litigation outright, so the legal overhang remains a mixed but potentially improving risk for J&J. Reuters talc litigation article

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.76. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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