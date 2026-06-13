Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,031 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 34,986 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,705,708,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $497,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after buying an additional 768,514 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.57. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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