Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,964 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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