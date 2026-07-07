Clare Market Investments LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,694 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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