Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside expectations. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an rating, signaling continued upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Q2 delivery report showed a strong rebound in EV deliveries, which investors are reading as evidence that the core auto business is turning around. Article Title

Tesla’s Q2 delivery report showed a strong rebound in EV deliveries, which investors are reading as evidence that the core auto business is turning around. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service to Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, reinforcing the company’s long-term autonomy story and helping lift the stock. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service to Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, reinforcing the company’s long-term autonomy story and helping lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators noted that Tesla could see estimate revisions and a rebound ahead of its July 22 earnings report, adding to near-term bullish momentum. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators noted that Tesla could see estimate revisions and a rebound ahead of its July 22 earnings report, adding to near-term bullish momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on Tesla’s growing humanoid-robot and autonomy ambitions, including speculation about a future Tesla-SpaceX combination, but these are still long-dated narratives rather than immediate fundamentals. Article Title

Several pieces focused on Tesla’s growing humanoid-robot and autonomy ambitions, including speculation about a future Tesla-SpaceX combination, but these are still long-dated narratives rather than immediate fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street also continues to debate whether Tesla’s AI and robotaxi optionality justifies the valuation, with some analysts preferring SpaceX over Tesla for Elon Musk exposure. Article Title

Wall Street also continues to debate whether Tesla’s AI and robotaxi optionality justifies the valuation, with some analysts preferring SpaceX over Tesla for Elon Musk exposure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage remains a headwind, with articles questioning Tesla’s expensive valuation and whether autonomy progress is happening fast enough to support the stock. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $414.04 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 381.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $407.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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