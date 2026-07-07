Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,780,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,013,000 after buying an additional 1,690,861 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced an expansion agreement with GNP Seguros, its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, highlighting growth beyond government contracts. Article Title

Palantir announced an expansion agreement with GNP Seguros, its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, highlighting growth beyond government contracts. Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy, citing its growing advantage as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy, citing its growing advantage as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary continue debating whether Palantir’s recent selloff has made the stock more attractive, with valuation still a key concern. Article Title

Analysts and media commentary continue debating whether Palantir’s recent selloff has made the stock more attractive, with valuation still a key concern. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports highlight ongoing insider selling and valuation worries, which could temper enthusiasm even as the AI growth story remains intact. Article Title

Some reports highlight ongoing insider selling and valuation worries, which could temper enthusiasm even as the AI growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also point to lingering pressure from the UK NHS contract renewal debate, which remains a headline risk for Palantir’s government business. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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