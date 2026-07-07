Clare Market Investments LLC Takes $13.75 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,015 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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