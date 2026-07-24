Clarivate PLC $CLVT Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,846,530 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,125,604 shares during the quarter. Clarivate comprises approximately 8.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Clarivate worth $108,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Clarivate by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,528,410 shares of the company's stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 525,452 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,345,321 shares of the company's stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,647,900 shares of the company's stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 540,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 9,029,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 326,369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 580,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company's stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Clarivate PLC has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The business had revenue of $585.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLVT

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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