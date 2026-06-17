Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 13,371 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $90,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.2%

WFC opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,300, citing stronger corporate earnings, easing macro risks after the U.S.-Iran interim deal, and improved investor sentiment. That call supports a more upbeat tone for the broader market and reflects Wells Fargo’s more optimistic view of the economy. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,300, citing stronger corporate earnings, easing macro risks after the U.S.-Iran interim deal, and improved investor sentiment. That call supports a more upbeat tone for the broader market and reflects Wells Fargo’s more optimistic view of the economy. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo was selected as the preferred mortgage lender for ICON’s 3D-printed homes, a partnership that expands its role in affordable housing finance and creates a new growth angle tied to innovative construction methods. Article Title

Wells Fargo was selected as the preferred mortgage lender for ICON’s 3D-printed homes, a partnership that expands its role in affordable housing finance and creates a new growth angle tied to innovative construction methods. Neutral Sentiment: The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 35 in June from 37 in May, showing homebuilder confidence weakened as mortgage rates and materials costs stayed elevated. This is more of a mixed signal for Wells Fargo’s housing-related business than a clear negative. Article Title

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 35 in June from 37 in May, showing homebuilder confidence weakened as mortgage rates and materials costs stayed elevated. This is more of a mixed signal for Wells Fargo’s housing-related business than a clear negative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted Wells Fargo stock has been advancing while the broader market softened, reinforcing that WFC is benefiting from supportive sentiment rather than a single company-specific earnings surprise. Article Title

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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