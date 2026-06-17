Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 14,592 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,019 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,592 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $66,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.71. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,822.32. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock valued at $380,853,419. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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