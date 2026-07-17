Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,918 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average is $195.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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