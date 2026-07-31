CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,291 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of CLEAR Secure worth $82,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 879,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 635,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,658 shares of the company's stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLEAR Secure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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