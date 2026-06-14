Clear Street Group Inc. Acquires 284,201 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Clear Street Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 435.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,410 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 284,201 shares during the period. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Credo Technology Group worth $50,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,286,662.39. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,837,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,162,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $635,894,960.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,014,018. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of CRDO opened at $250.81 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $270.21. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.79.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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