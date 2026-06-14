Clear Street Group Inc. Has $96.03 Million Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,211 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 266,975 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs makes up about 0.4% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Astera Labs worth $96,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $51,407,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,943,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Astera Labs by 4,254.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 292,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALAB. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total value of $1,277,046.75. Following the sale, the director owned 60,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,321,256 shares of company stock valued at $480,893,146 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $367.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $390.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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