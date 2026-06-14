Clear Street Group Inc. Sells 14,212 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Clear Street Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,903.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,539.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,369.29. The company has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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