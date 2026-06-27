Clear Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clear Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $445.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $368.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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