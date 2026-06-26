Clear Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Clear Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7%

META opened at $542.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Article Title

Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Article Title

Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Article Title

Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Article Title

Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Negative Sentiment: Meta is facing more scrutiny on governance and legal issues, including a lawsuit from a former executive and separate reporting around political and regulatory pressure, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total transaction of $4,769,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,641.62. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total value of $5,589,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,978.24. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,999. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Arete Research set a $735.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here