Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $263.73 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,614,174 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Marvell Technology worth $263,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook.

Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens.

There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Micron, Marvell, and Broadcom lead chipmakers' premarket losses

Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Marvell was overbought after its rapid run-up, making it vulnerable to profit-taking and a momentum unwind. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling On Friday?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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