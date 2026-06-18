Clearline Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Clearline Capital LP reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,566 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,413 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for about 0.8% of Clearline Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Henry Schein by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $188,950,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Henry Schein by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.5%

HSIC opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Henry Schein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henry Schein wasn't on the list.

While Henry Schein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here