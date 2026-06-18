Clearline Capital LP Has $39.28 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 139.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,445 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,630 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 1.9% of Clearline Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Vistra worth $39,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.72. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $1,634,227. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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