Clearline Capital LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,459,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1%

EME stock opened at $825.65 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.16 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $850.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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