Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,681 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.13% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,556 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 738,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $116,073,000 after purchasing an additional 383,066 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,127,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,251,905.14. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,623.90. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.17.

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Trending Headlines about uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Article Title

uniQure said it plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease after the FDA indicated the company’s three-year data may support accelerated approval, a major regulatory win that could speed the drug toward market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to overweight and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the FDA update, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading to and lifting its price target, reinforcing the market’s bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also picked up, with traders buying unusually large volumes of call options, suggesting strong speculative demand tied to the FDA catalyst. Article Title

uniQure Stock Up 78.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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