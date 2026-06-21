Clearwave Capital LLC Invests $4.58 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,583 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of Clearwave Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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