Clearwave Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,852 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $288.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62. The company has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,476,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,167,546 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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